Council Election 2017: Focus on Torfaen County Borough Council in local authority profile

TORFAEN reaches from Cwmbran in the south, to Blaenavon in the north, also encompassing Pontypool, with a total population of 91,836. As with much of Gwent the area is dominated by Labour, with Lynne Neagle representing the area in the Assembly and Nick Thomas-Symonds serving as MP.

