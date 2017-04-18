Council Election 2017: Focus on Torfaen County Borough Council in local authority profile
TORFAEN reaches from Cwmbran in the south, to Blaenavon in the north, also encompassing Pontypool, with a total population of 91,836. As with much of Gwent the area is dominated by Labour, with Lynne Neagle representing the area in the Assembly and Nick Thomas-Symonds serving as MP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Mon
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC