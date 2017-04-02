Cohen, Downie and McLachlan dominate ...

Cohen, Downie and McLachlan dominate Junos

Hosts Russell Peters on stage with Bryan Adams during the JUNO Awards at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on April 2, 2017. LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images Even from the afterlife, Leonard Cohen is still dominating the Canadian music scene, with his swan song You Want it Darker taking home Album of the Year honours at the Juno Awards in Ottawa Sunday.

