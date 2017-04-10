Coachella 2017: The gates are open and the festivities begin
Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar BeyoncA©, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC