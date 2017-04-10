Coachella 2017: The gates are open an...

Coachella 2017: The gates are open and the festivities begin

22 hrs ago

Anchored on Saturday by Lady Gaga, who stepped in for expectant superstar BeyoncA©, this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Hans Zimmer and more are also set to perform.

