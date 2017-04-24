Chaka Khan's Next Album Will Be Filled With Cover Songs From This Iconic Folk Singer
On Friday, the Queen of Funk is set to perform her hits in Biloxi, MS. She spoke with the Sun Herald about what she's currently working on and her thought's on modern-day activism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|15
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC