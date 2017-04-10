Bypoll election results: BJP wins 5 seats, Congress bags 2 in Karnataka; setback for AAP in Delhi
BJP registered an impressive win in the by-elections bagging 5 seats while the Congress won two seats in Karnataka. Fresh from a massive victory in the recently-held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP on Thursday won the assembly bypolls in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC