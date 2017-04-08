Budget deal comes together in Albany, after delay and frustration

After a week of impasse and the worst budget crisis of his administration, Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged from his Capitol office late Friday to announce a deal on a $153 billion state budget that includes a plan for tuition-free education at state colleges. Sitting in the ceremonial Red Room of the Capitol, Cuomo said he and lawmakers had come to an agreement on an array of big-ticket items, including changes to the state's system of workers' compensation, a priority for Republicans, and to its juvenile justice system, a priority for his fellow Democrats; popular issues like expanding ride hailing to upstate New York; and an extension of the “millionaire's tax,” on which Cuomo had hinged much of his 2017 agenda.

