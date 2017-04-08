Budget deal comes together in Albany,...

Budget deal comes together in Albany, after delay and frustration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

After a week of impasse and the worst budget crisis of his administration, Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged from his Capitol office late Friday to announce a deal on a $153 billion state budget that includes a plan for tuition-free education at state colleges. Sitting in the ceremonial Red Room of the Capitol, Cuomo said he and lawmakers had come to an agreement on an array of big-ticket items, including changes to the state's system of workers' compensation, a priority for Republicans, and to its juvenile justice system, a priority for his fellow Democrats; popular issues like expanding ride hailing to upstate New York; and an extension of the “millionaire's tax,” on which Cuomo had hinged much of his 2017 agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Fri CodeTalker 20
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC