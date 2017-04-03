Brooklyn Folk Festival: 2017 lineup, ...

Brooklyn Folk Festival: 2017 lineup, schedule & tickets

The 9th annual Brooklyn Folk Festival takes place April 28 - 30 at St. Ann's Church . There will be 40+ performances across two stages and this year's lineup includes The Last Poets, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, Willie Watson, Jim Kweskin, Anna & Elizabeth, Rev.

