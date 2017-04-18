Billy Connolly: I mock symptoms of my Parkinson's disease during performances

Billy Connolly has said he does not pay much attention to his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease while he is performing, and chooses to mock his symptoms by playing Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin On. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/billy-connolly-i-mock-symptoms-of-my-parkinsons-disease-during-performances-35634670.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35634669.ece/434a6/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e2049985-78b4-4fd8-8170-f99599cd33e4_I1.jpg Billy Connolly has said he does not pay much attention to his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease while he is performing, and chooses to mock his symptoms by playing Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin On.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.