Bert Jansch's Multi-Faceted, Folk-Based Fusion

Influential fingerstylist Bert Jansch became a guitar sensation in the mid Sixties with his riveting, multi-faceted mix of folk, blues and jazz, pushing the boundaries of "traditional music" as the British folk revival surged. A prolific solo artist , Jansch also co-founded the folk-jazz fusion outfit Pentangle with fellow guitar icon John Renbourn, with whom Jansch had performed as a duo in folk clubs, and recorded 1966's Bert and John LP .

