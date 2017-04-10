Bert Jansch's Multi-Faceted, Folk-Based Fusion
Influential fingerstylist Bert Jansch became a guitar sensation in the mid Sixties with his riveting, multi-faceted mix of folk, blues and jazz, pushing the boundaries of "traditional music" as the British folk revival surged. A prolific solo artist , Jansch also co-founded the folk-jazz fusion outfit Pentangle with fellow guitar icon John Renbourn, with whom Jansch had performed as a duo in folk clubs, and recorded 1966's Bert and John LP .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC