Bert Jansch's Multi-Faceted, Folk-Bas...

Bert Jansch's Multi-Faceted, Folk-Based Fusion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Guitar World

Influential fingerstylist Bert Jansch became a guitar sensation in the mid Sixties with his riveting, multi-faceted mix of folk, blues and jazz, pushing the boundaries of "traditional music" as the British folk revival surged. A prolific solo artist , Jansch also co-founded the folk-jazz fusion outfit Pentangle with fellow guitar icon John Renbourn, with whom Jansch had performed as a duo in folk clubs, and recorded 1966's Bert and John LP .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC