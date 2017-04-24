Bard of Barking earns bragging rights

While Billy Bragg hasn't needed to update some of his polemic punk-pop poetry, the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in January prompted the 59-year-old to tweak Bob Dylan's 1964 masterpiece The Times They Are A-Changin'. "A bit of Bob goes a long way," the Bard of Barking quipped after covering the Minnesota Minstrel on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.