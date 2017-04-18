Banjos at the ready... It's time for ...

Banjos at the ready... It's time for Oxford Folk Weekend

THEY come from across the land, clutching fiddles, guitars, sticks and bells - and all agree there is no better place to be in the spring. Hundreds of folk musicians, dancers and music lovers are descending on Oxford for the first big festival of the summer - Folk Weekend Oxford.

