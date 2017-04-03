Aztec Two-Step at FTC's StageOne

Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman, of Aztec Two-Step, will perform at Fairfield Theater Company's StageOne on Thursday, April 13. Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman, of Aztec Two-Step, will perform at Fairfield Theater Company's StageOne on Thursday, April 13. Aztec Two-Step comes to Fairfield Theatre Company 's cozy StageOne on Thursday, April 13. Rex Fowler and Neal Shulman will feature songs from their 46-year collaboration, as well as preview a few new tunes from their upcoming album, "Naked," which is expected this summer. Fowler and Shulman met at an open mic night in Boston in 1971, and a year later released their famed eponymous debut, which included such tunes as "Baking and "Highway Song."

