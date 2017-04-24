Augmented & Virtual Reality: Another ...

Augmented & Virtual Reality: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PSFK

Following its rousing success last year, the Tribeca Film Festival brought back its popular Virtual Arcade for 2017, offering a slate of new experiences that blur the line between traditional forms of entertainment like film and video games, and something altogether different and new. From musical experiences that took us deeper into the sounds of our favorite songs, to educational demos that put us in the shoes of people from different walks of life, these were some of our favorites from inside the VR Arcade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PSFK.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 15
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC