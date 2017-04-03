Assembly bill aims to relieve a adversea Willits bypass effects
Civic leaders and the Willits Chamber of Commerce are reaching out to local legislators for financial help as a result of a drop in sales reported by some local businesses brought on by the Willits bypass. Assembly Bill 1470, introduced by 2nd District Assemblyman Jim Wood last month, aims to amend a section of the legislature's Streets and Highway Code relating to transportation, with respect to a bypass that is completed on or after January 1, 2014.
