art-punks Cinema Cinema ready 'Man Bites Dog' (listen), playing shows

Brookly art-punk duo Cinema Cinema are set to release their fourth album, Man Bites Dog , on April 28 via Labelship in the UK/EU and Dullest Records in the USA. The group made their record with the great Martin Bisi at his BC Studio and the record features Matt Darriau of The Klezmatics on saxophone.

