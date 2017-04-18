art-punks Cinema Cinema ready 'Man Bites Dog' (listen), playing shows
Brookly art-punk duo Cinema Cinema are set to release their fourth album, Man Bites Dog , on April 28 via Labelship in the UK/EU and Dullest Records in the USA. The group made their record with the great Martin Bisi at his BC Studio and the record features Matt Darriau of The Klezmatics on saxophone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC