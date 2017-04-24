Arlo Guthrie to perform at the Kay Meek Centre
American folk singer Arlo Guthrie has been plying his trade for 50-plus years. The son of legendary American folksinger/songwriter Woody Guthrie, Arlo's songbook includes The City of New Orleans and Coming into Los Angeles and, of course, his beloved and lengthy Alice's Restaurant Massacree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC