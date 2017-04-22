Annabelle Gurwitch a " Wherever You Go, There they are: Stories About My Family You Might Relate To

A hysterically funny and slyly insightful new collection of essays from New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch, about her own family of scam artists and hucksters, as well as the sisterhoods, temporary tribes, communities, and cults who have become surrogates along the way. When Annabelle Gurwitch was a child, surrounded by a cast of epically dysfunctional relatives, she secretly prayed that it was all a terrible mistake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.