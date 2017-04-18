Ahu part of 3-crop pilot project
Hailakandi, April 23: The Assam government has launched a three-crop-a-year pilot project with early ahu paddy cultivation in the state to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production under its pilot project, Bringing Green Revolution to Eastern India, a sub-scheme of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. The government has targeted 500 bighas of land in each of the 126 Assembly constituencies of the state for an early ahu season.
