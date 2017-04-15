African American folk singer Rhiannon...

African American folk singer Rhiannon Giddens, new album

There are few singers today as powerful as Rhiannon Giddens, and fewer still with so commanding a stage presence. Born February 21, 1977 in Greensboro, North Carolina , Giddens first made a name for herself as a member of the folk revival group Carolina Chocolate Drops .

