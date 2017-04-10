Accidental Fire at UVAa s Pi Kappa Al...

Accidental Fire at UVAa s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity

Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Charlottesville first responders were dispatched to an accidental fire Saturday morning at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house in the 500-block of Rugby Road. The city fire marshal says it originated in the fireplace of the more than 100-year-old frat house.

Chicago, IL

