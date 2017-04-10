3 songwriters to sing in the round at Holly Theater
On April 20, the Holly Theater in Dahlonega will present an evening of songwriters in the round featuring Radford Windham, Kurt Thomas, Levi Lowry and Dahlonega's own Amy Ray. Ray, part of the Grammy award-winning folk duo Indigo Girls, continues to write and produce hits with her unique back-roads warmth.
