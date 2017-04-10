10 brilliant Easter hunts happening w...

10 brilliant Easter hunts happening within easy reach of Leicester

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This Is Leicestershire

Combining the thrill of a treasure hunt and the pleasure of eating chocolate, it doesn't get much better than an Easter egg hunt, does it? Of course, you can create your own trail at home, but if you want to get out and about, there's plenty happening nearby. Get ready to find the bunnies! This free event is a walkable treasure hunt around Hinckley town centre which can be completed at any time the shops are open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Leicestershire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 7 CodeTalker 20
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC