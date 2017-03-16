What's going on Thursday?

Iggy Pop, Patti Smith & Her Band, Laurie Anderson, members of New Order, Sufjan Stevens, Alabama Shakes, Ben Harper @ Carnegie Hall It's the annual Tibet House benefit, featuring a whole bunch of seriously great musicians all coming together for a worthy cause. Jacuzzi Boys, Alexander F, Grim Streaker @ Baby's All Right Miami maniacs Jacuzzi make superior garage pop, full of big choruses and tight playing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.