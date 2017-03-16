Vera van Heeringen Trio head to the Ram Folk Club in Thames Ditton
With a background that took her from her native Holland to the flatlands of Wales a decade ago, she has been heavily influenced by rootsy Americana - so it's no surprise there is a very individual style to her singing and playing. Dave Luke accompanies on guitar, mandolin and backing vocals, with Andy Seward on double bass.
