Valerie June and the Intersectional Protest Folk LPs Defining Nu-America
Recent albums by Rhiannon Giddens and Hurray for the Riff Raff are some of the Trump era's most potent statements Ever since Woody Guthrie branded his guitar with the words "THIS MACHINE KILLS FASCISTS" and began singing "This Land Is Your Land," American folk music has made defining "America" and its values a mission statement. So it's fitting that in this immigrant-bashing, race-baiting, pussy-grabbing moment, a new generation of songwriters are putting their machines to work.
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
