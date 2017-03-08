Valerie June and the Intersectional Protest Folk LPs Defining Nu-America

Recent albums by Rhiannon Giddens and Hurray for the Riff Raff are some of the Trump era's most potent statements Ever since Woody Guthrie branded his guitar with the words "THIS MACHINE KILLS FASCISTS" and began singing "This Land Is Your Land," American folk music has made defining "America" and its values a mission statement. So it's fitting that in this immigrant-bashing, race-baiting, pussy-grabbing moment, a new generation of songwriters are putting their machines to work.

