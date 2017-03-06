UP polls: 'Want to see Akhilesh become CM again'
SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife Sadhna Gupta Yadav today said that she wants to see Akhilesh become chief minister again. She also said that Shivpal has done a lot for Netaji and the party and he shouldn't have been insulted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC