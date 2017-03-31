Time running out for on-time New York state budget

Saturday is the first day of a new state fiscal year but as of Friday morning lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo were still working on the details, making it unlikely any votes on budget bills could start before the key deadline comes and goes. Cuomo had a string of on-time budgets early in his tenure as governor and often said the late budgets of the past were a symptom of political dysfunction.

