Those were the Days! @Tybee Post Theater
As a former member of The New Christy Minstrels, the Grammy-winning folk music group responsible for hits like "This Land Is Your Land," "Green, Green," and "Today," Florian was a key component in the early '60s folk revival. He'll share songs from his tenure as lead singer of the Minstrels and add in other favorites of the time, including music by Peter Paul & Mary, Pete Seeger, John Denver, The Mamas & The Papas, and more.
