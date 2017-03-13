This is why Zara Larsson will not wor...

This is why Zara Larsson will not work with Beyonce

Singer Zara Larsson has said she would never collaborate with Beyonce, because the struggle to keep her cool would be too difficult. The Swedish teenager admitted she would not be able to hold in her emotions if she was given the chance to perform or record a video with her music idol.

