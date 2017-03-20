The James Brothers to bring antipodean flavour to Folk at the Maltings
Folk at the Maltings presents The James Brothers with support from New Roots finalists Shorelark at a concert on Friday, March 31. They come from the lands down under, Australia and New Zealand to be precise, lands in which the traditional songs and tunes of the British Isles have evolved their own unique characteristics. The James Brother who is called James is Sydney-born James Fagan, best known as one half of the duo Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, both musically and maritally.
