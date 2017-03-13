The Great Canadian Songbook: Leonard,...

The Great Canadian Songbook: Leonard, Stan, Buffy anda ?

CBC News

With 150 years of history draw from, how do you put together a touring show called The Great Canadian Songbook ? You could start by recruiting diverse Canadian musicians like founding Canadian Tenor Ken Lavigne , folk trio Tiller's Folly and indigenous singer Diyet . Classic songs by Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Buffy St. Marie, Anne Murray and Stompin' Tom Connors will be featured.

Read more at CBC News.

Chicago, IL

