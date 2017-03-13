The Great Canadian Songbook: Leonard, Stan, Buffy anda ?
With 150 years of history draw from, how do you put together a touring show called The Great Canadian Songbook ? You could start by recruiting diverse Canadian musicians like founding Canadian Tenor Ken Lavigne , folk trio Tiller's Folly and indigenous singer Diyet . Classic songs by Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Buffy St. Marie, Anne Murray and Stompin' Tom Connors will be featured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC