The Great Canadian Songbook: Leonard, Stan, Buffy anda ?

With 150 years of history draw from, how do you put together a touring show called The Great Canadian Songbook ? You could start by recruiting diverse Canadian musicians like founding Canadian Tenor Ken Lavigne , folk trio Tiller's Folly and indigenous singer Diyet . Classic songs by Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Buffy St. Marie, Anne Murray and Stompin' Tom Connors will be featured.

