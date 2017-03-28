Taste of Tidewater across the JRB | Food Find

Hours : 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-midnight Friday; brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; dinner 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday. The Virginia Company opened recently in Carrollton, just at the foot of the James River Bridge in Isle of Wight County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.