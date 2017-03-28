Taste of Tidewater across the JRB | Food Find
Hours : 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-midnight Friday; brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; dinner 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday. The Virginia Company opened recently in Carrollton, just at the foot of the James River Bridge in Isle of Wight County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC