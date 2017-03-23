Talents team for Great Canadian Songbook

Peninsula audiences will be treated to a first view of a unique slice of classic Canadiana on Saturday, as White Rock's Blue Frog Studios presents the debut of The Great Canadian Songbook In an ambitious show inspired by Canada's 150th birthday, Surrey-based folk artists Tiller's Folly are joining with the classically trained tenor and pop singer Ken Lavigne, aboriginal/multicultural singer-songwriter Diyet and One Horse Blue keyboardist Larry Pink to provide a broad stylistic overview of Canada's greatest hits.

