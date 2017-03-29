Sydney's top gigs: Emma Pask, The Wai...

Sydney's top gigs: Emma Pask, The Waifs, Renee Geyer, Ukelypstix, Repressed Records, R.I.P. Society

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Age

One of the country's finest voices, jazz singer Emma Pask, has had an enduring career, particularly through her collaborations with James Morrison over the last two decades. She revisits her six solo sets plus new material for this intimate hometown show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC