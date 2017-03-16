Southern Tenant Folk Union.
Coming to Eden Court on Thursday, they arrive on the back of their seventh album, Join Forces an album written during the 2015 election, and recorded during the 2016 European Union referendum. Banjo player and vocalist Pat McGarvey explained: "I wanted to do an album about UK politics, and felt that the classic 'folk protest song' format popularised by Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie was due a comeback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Northern Scot.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC