Southern Tenant Folk Union.

Southern Tenant Folk Union.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Northern Scot

Coming to Eden Court on Thursday, they arrive on the back of their seventh album, Join Forces an album written during the 2015 election, and recorded during the 2016 European Union referendum. Banjo player and vocalist Pat McGarvey explained: "I wanted to do an album about UK politics, and felt that the classic 'folk protest song' format popularised by Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie was due a comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Northern Scot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC