Some N.J. lawmakers want to make it easier to raise property taxes

Some N.J. lawmakers want municipalities to be able to go around the state's 2 percent property tax cap to purchase new firetrucks. TRENTON -- New Jersey Democratic lawmakers say municipalities have been forced to pass on opportunities to receive federal matching dollars for things like buying new firetrucks because of the state's 2 percent property tax cap.

