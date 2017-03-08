Singer Judy Collins hopes to inspire ...

Singer Judy Collins hopes to inspire S.L. audience with stories, music

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Judy Collins will bring some stories and a large repertoire of songs ranging from show tunes to folk music to Abravanel Hall on March 11. Judy Collins was just a teenager when she told her piano teacher she wasn't going to play Rachmaninoff anymore because she had found something she was even more passionate about - folk music. "Those were the songs that changed my life," Collins said in an interview with the Deseret News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC