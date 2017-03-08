Singer Judy Collins hopes to inspire S.L. audience with stories, music
Judy Collins will bring some stories and a large repertoire of songs ranging from show tunes to folk music to Abravanel Hall on March 11. Judy Collins was just a teenager when she told her piano teacher she wasn't going to play Rachmaninoff anymore because she had found something she was even more passionate about - folk music. "Those were the songs that changed my life," Collins said in an interview with the Deseret News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC