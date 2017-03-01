SHOW: Seven Drunken Nights, the story of The Dubliners
One of a kind theatre show Seven Drunken Nights telling the story of Irish folk legends The Dubliners will be in town on Sunday March 19. The career of the Dubliners spanned more than 50 years and this show will take you on a musical journey through time, transporting you back to O 'Donoghue's pub, TV appearances and famous scenes in their 50 year career. Creator and co-producer Ged Graham said: "Both myself and fellow cast member Billy Barton were born and raised in The Liberties in Dublin and grew up listening to The Dubliners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC