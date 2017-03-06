Shirley Collins continued her comeback with a memorable concert at the Sage
The singer, after a 35-year absence from the concert platform, appeared at the Folkworks: Pass It On Festival of music and dance The weekend's Pass It On Festival was a celebration of culture and heritage through folk song, dance and music. Last year she released her Lodestar album to critical acclaim and last month she performed at Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival.
