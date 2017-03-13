Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners is coming to Scunthorpe.

Telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan, this hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group to life. Expect to hear such classics as The Wild Rover, The Black Velvet Band, The Irish Rover, Molly Malone, Finnegan's Wake, McAlpines Fusileers, Raglan Road and, of course, The Seven Drunken Nights.

