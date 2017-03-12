Samajwadi poll to pick new chief
Lucknow, March 25: The Samajwadi Party will hold an election before September 30 to elect a new president, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said today. The decision was taken at the party's national executive meeting that Akhilesh, ousted from power in the Assembly polls, chaired earlier in the day.
