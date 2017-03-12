Samajwadi poll to pick new chief

Samajwadi poll to pick new chief

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Telegraph

Lucknow, March 25: The Samajwadi Party will hold an election before September 30 to elect a new president, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said today. The decision was taken at the party's national executive meeting that Akhilesh, ousted from power in the Assembly polls, chaired earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC