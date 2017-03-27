Review: 'Ice Ghosts' by Paul Watson
"Ice Ghosts: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition" by Paul Watson; W. W. Norton & Company Some books come with a soundtrack. With "Ice Ghosts: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition," it's hard not to hear the arching baritone of the late Canadian folk singer Stan Rogers keening about "the hand of Franklin reaching for the Beaufort Sea."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC