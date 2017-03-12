Ossining Author Discussing New Pete Seeger Children's Book In Larchmont
An Ossining resident is hoping to introduce a whole generation to legendary folk singer Pete Seeger, who lived in Beacon. Susanna Reich is the author of the children's book "Stand Up And Sing! Pete Seeger, Folk Music and the Path To Justice," which was released on March 14. Reich will be appearing at the Village Bookstore in Pleasantville on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and The Voracious Reader in Larchmont on March 25 at 2 p.m. with her husband, fellow author Gary Golio.
