NY lawmakers seeking deals as Saturday budget deadline looms

New York leaders worked toward agreements on key state budget priorities Tuesday, grappling with the possibility of funding cuts from Washington. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has struck "more than conceptual" deals with Senate and Assembly leaders that would boost spending on the state's aging water infrastructure, increase college tuition assistance, raise the age of criminal responsibility to 18 and allow Uber and Lyft to expand upstate.

