NY lawmakers seeking deals as Saturday budget deadline looms
New York leaders worked toward agreements on key state budget priorities Tuesday, grappling with the possibility of funding cuts from Washington. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has struck "more than conceptual" deals with Senate and Assembly leaders that would boost spending on the state's aging water infrastructure, increase college tuition assistance, raise the age of criminal responsibility to 18 and allow Uber and Lyft to expand upstate.
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
