Noise pollution: Oyo Assembly directs ministry to sanction Churches, Mosques
The Oyo State House of Assembly has directed the state Ministry of Environment, Urban Development and Physical Planning to sanction Churches and Mosques that flout the Noise Pollution Law. Mr Isaac Ishola, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry and his counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, had appeared before the House.
