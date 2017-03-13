New albums: Laura Marling, The Shins, Jidenna

Ever since singer-guitarist Laura Marling emerged in the mid-aughts as a troubadour associated with fellow Brit new-folk artists such as Mumford & Sons, she's been tagged an "old soul." Sounding as though she had seen the world while still a teenager, beginning with her 2008 debut, "Alas, I Cannot Swim," Marling's metier was an acoustic sound with a lineage going back to Joni Mitchell and Sandy Denny.

