Nadia Reid - New Zealand's Joni Mitchell unveiled

10 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Folk singer Nadia Reid has done a lot in two years - put out two albums, spent a year being sober, fallen in and out of love, and gone on a journey of self-discovery. Add to that, the fact that the Dunedin-based singer and songwriter was just 15 when she picked up a guitar, taught herself to play, and then learned to write songs and play them and you have one impressive millennial.

