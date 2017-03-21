Musical icons Graham Nash, Arlo Guthrie, Peter Yarrow speak out on Trump before HSU shows

More information on the show and ticket purchases can be found by calling HSU at 707-826-3928 or by visiting https://centerarts.humboldt.edu/ They sang on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington, before the masses of America's counterculture at Woodstock and used their music to call for change in a nation divided by conflict in Vietnam and at home. As the country faces new conflicts under a new president 50 years later, rock and folk icons Graham Nash, Arlo Guthrie and Peter Yarrow see the nation as being even more divided.

