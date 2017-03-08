MUSIC Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin gets back to his roots with new solo album

Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin will perform music off of his third solo album, “Millport,” at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on March 9. Before co-founding influential L.A. punk band Bad Religion in 1979, frontman Greg Graffin was spinning his great grandfather's 78s and listening to bluegrass, folk and gospel artists like Doc Watson and Tony Rice at his family home in Racine, Wisconsin.

