Multimedia Western Saga for Coffeehouse

Sara Grey and Kieron Means will offer their Western Song musical saga at the Camden Public Library Coffeehouse Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. This presentation is a unique look at songs in the oral tradition of people who migrated into the Panhandle, the Great Plains and the Western States. "There was so much happening in the west between the 1800s and the 1920s," said Grey, "and songs evolved to reflect all this activity including the gold rush, the outlaws, the ranchers, the cattle drives, the railroad, the Mormon tradition and the isolation, particularly of women, in the prairie."

